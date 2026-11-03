Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho Sets Fireworks Rules for Diwali 2026

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho issued a notice on Tuesday, November 3, outlining strict conditions for fireworks during the Diwali and Hindu New Year celebrations that will run from Friday, November 6, to Sunday, November 8, 2026.

The notice limits fireworks displays to the period between 7 pm and 11 pm on each of the three days and requires organisers to obtain permits from the State Department for Mining either at Madini House in Nairobi or at the relevant county mining offices.

Joho specified that displays may only take place at approved venues such as clubs, hotels, temples, sports grounds and school compounds, while other sites must receive clearance from an Inspector of Explosives.

In urban and built-up areas, the calibre of display shells may not exceed four inches unless an Inspector grants an exemption, and only qualified, experienced and sober individuals are permitted to fire aerial shells.

The notice also instructs fireworks dealers that selling aerial display products – including shells, rockets, Roman candles and cakes – is allowed only to persons holding a valid permit signed by an Inspector, and that any sale to children under the age of 13 constitutes an offence under the Explosives Act.

Joho concluded the directive by wishing the Hindu community a happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year.

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is a major Hindu celebration that traditionally spans five days and includes prayers, lighting of lamps and fireworks, and it is currently recognised as a public holiday for the Hindu faith under the Public Holidays Act.

In October 2024 President William Ruto pledged to consider a proposal to make Diwali a national public holiday, stating that the matter would be referred to Parliament, but as of November 2026 the proposal remains unimplemented.