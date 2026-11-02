University of Nairobi Orders Fee Payments as Classes Resume After KSh20 Billion Settlement

The University of Nairobi announced that teaching, learning, examinations and research will restart on Monday November 2, 2026, and that students must settle any outstanding fees before attending lectures.

Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs Professor John Mande issued the notice, stating that normal academic operations would resume immediately following the end of the nationwide public-university staff strike.

The strike, which began on October 2, 2026 after unions issued notices on 28 and September 30, was called off after the government and the Universities Academic Staff Union, Kenya Universities Staff Union and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers signed a Return-to-Work Formula on Friday October 30, 2026.

The agreement provides a KSh20 billion financial package to be released in three instalments – KSh6.7 billion in the 2026/27 fiscal year, the same amount in 2027/28 and KSh6.6 billion in 2028/29 – and includes a 3.5 percent annual salary increase for four years, back-dated to July 1, 2025, in addition to the automatic 5 percent increment.

It also harmonises commuter, leave, passage and baggage allowances and sets out payment of salary and allowance arrears accrued between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026 in three equal instalments, with arrears from July 1 to December 31, 2026 to be paid alongside January 2027 salaries.

The deal withdraws disciplinary action against staff who participated in the strike and guarantees that contract staff will not have their renewals denied because of the industrial action.

UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said the unions had secured the financial component of the settlement, while noting that some demands, such as medical cover and KSh7.9 billion in salary arrears, remain unresolved.

An inter-ministerial team comprising the ministries of Education, National Treasury and Interior, led by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, facilitated the negotiations after the Inter-Public Universities Council Consultative Forum’s final offer of KSh11.96 billion was rejected.

Universities across the country, including the University of Eldoret, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and Kibabii University, have also set November 2 as the date to resume classes; JKUAT extended its registration deadline to November 9 to allow students to clear fees.

With the academic calendar disrupted for almost a month, university administrations now face the task of reorganising teaching schedules, examination timetables and semester calendars to recover lost time.