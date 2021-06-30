General News
Studying Masters At Prairie View A&M University.
BY BOB MWITI,
Studying in the United States is a dream to many. It is no doubt that the country is a thriving oasis for quality education.
However, arriving at a final decision on where to study in the US can be pretty challenging.
Usually, different schools have distinct features that make them unique from each other.
For instance, cost considerations, climate, school rankings, location, and the nature of courses offered mainly differentiate one school from another.
A clear understanding of these features is fundamental in helping prospective students arrive at a decisive point.
In my deep dive analysis episodes, I take you through a journey across all the states in the US for schools that you can consider when making a decision to study for your master’s degree in business and/or IT-related courses.
For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/BobMwiti
I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.
I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.
My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.
Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;
www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com
Contact me at;
[email protected]
[email protected]
+1 813-573-5619 ext 402
Comments
New Zealand weightlifter Hubbard to become first transgender athlete to compete at Olympics : The standard Sports
Woman who killed rapist husband goes on trial in France » Capital News
Opinion | Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, Is Tearing the Country Apart
‘World’s happiest country’ seeks migrants » Capital News
Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 3,456 as 283 Test Positive – LitKenya
Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 8.5pc as 218 test positive – KBC
Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 3,456 as 283 Test Positive – LitKenya
Covid Live Updates: Vaccine Rates, Cases Map, Delta Variant and More
UEFA turn down request for stadium to be lit up in rainbow colours in protest against Hungary’s anti-gay policy : The standard Sports
New Zealand PM backs transgender weightlifter’s Olympic selection : The standard Sports
Kilifi county unveils digital property registry
Nyeri Businessman Gerald Guandaru abducted in broad daylight as employees watch helplessly
Rev. Lucy Natasha Nigerian cult and brothel business in church exposed
Surviving rape, suicide attempt to live a full life
‘You Are a Leader,’ Citizen TV News Anchor Lilian Muli Celebrates Her Firstborn – LitKenya
Terence Creative’s message to those cyber-bullying his wife Milly Chebby
The Story Behind Viral “Nitakufinya” Memes
ODM waives party membership fee following Raila’s intervention
Adhere to savings audit ratios, Saccos urged
Obado to vie for Presidency in 2022
Trending
-
Sports1 week ago
New Zealand weightlifter Hubbard to become first transgender athlete to compete at Olympics : The standard Sports
-
General News1 week ago
Woman who killed rapist husband goes on trial in France » Capital News
-
World News1 week ago
Opinion | Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, Is Tearing the Country Apart
-
General News1 week ago
‘World’s happiest country’ seeks migrants » Capital News
-
General News1 week ago
Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 3,456 as 283 Test Positive – LitKenya
-
Tech1 week ago
Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 8.5pc as 218 test positive – KBC
-
General News1 week ago
Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 3,456 as 283 Test Positive – LitKenya
-
World News1 week ago
Covid Live Updates: Vaccine Rates, Cases Map, Delta Variant and More